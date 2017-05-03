Closing of Maple Lake Bakery draws a ...

Closing of Maple Lake Bakery draws a crowd

City Councilwoman Deb Geyen took this photo outside the Maple Lake Bakery, Saturday morning, April 29, on closing day. Owner Rudy Wasserman opened the doors for the last time before retiring after 39 years operating the bakery.

