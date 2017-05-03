Closing of Maple Lake Bakery draws a crowd
City Councilwoman Deb Geyen took this photo outside the Maple Lake Bakery, Saturday morning, April 29, on closing day. Owner Rudy Wasserman opened the doors for the last time before retiring after 39 years operating the bakery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maple Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New concept in solar energy poised to catch on ... (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Lana
|2
|Guilty Verdict Closes 1979 Murder Case (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|operation gladio
|7
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Apr 24
|KUSHNER KKK
|11
|Sex offender arrested in Rockford (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Curious (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Curios
|3
|Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Tammy Reedy
|5
|Looking for small cheap apt
|Jan '17
|Renee Brook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maple Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC