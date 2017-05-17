Board OKs guns in trap team photos

At their most recent meeting, Monday, May 8, members of the Maple Lake School Board held a short but decisive discussion on school yearbook policy regarding the inclusion of firearms in photographs of shooting sports teams and their individual members. The conversation was sparked by a recent controversy in the Big Lake High School District, in which a team photo originally rejected by the school, because the students are pictured with guns in hand, was later allowed in the wake of parental and public opposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.