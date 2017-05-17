Board OKs guns in trap team photos

At their most recent meeting, Monday, May 8, members of the Maple Lake School Board held a short but decisive discussion on school yearbook policy regarding the inclusion of firearms in photographs of shooting sports teams and their individual members. The conversation was sparked by a recent controversy in the Big Lake High School District, in which a team photo originally rejected by the school, because the students are pictured with guns in hand, was later allowed in the wake of parental and public opposition.

