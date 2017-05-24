A scary moment for Maple Lake
Max Boltman was transported to Buffalo Hospital after his 2002 Chevy Malibu hit a train at the Birch Ave. crossing in Maple Lake, Monday, May 22. Boltman was stopped at the railroad tracks facing south when around 1 p.m. his car, for unknown reasons, proceeded forward under the lowered stop arm and into the passing train. According to Maple Lake Fire Chief Steve Peterson, the Malibu was pushed into the ditch and the train proceeded west before stopping on the outskirts of town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.
Add your comments below
Maple Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|May 25
|Yidfellas v USA
|12
|New concept in solar energy poised to catch on ... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|Lana
|2
|Guilty Verdict Closes 1979 Murder Case (Sep '07)
|Apr '17
|operation gladio
|7
|Sex offender arrested in Rockford (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Curious (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Curios
|3
|Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Tammy Reedy
|5
|Maple Lake Beer (Dec '12)
|Feb '15
|Canadian tv shows...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maple Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC