A scary moment for Maple Lake

Wednesday May 24

Max Boltman was transported to Buffalo Hospital after his 2002 Chevy Malibu hit a train at the Birch Ave. crossing in Maple Lake, Monday, May 22. Boltman was stopped at the railroad tracks facing south when around 1 p.m. his car, for unknown reasons, proceeded forward under the lowered stop arm and into the passing train. According to Maple Lake Fire Chief Steve Peterson, the Malibu was pushed into the ditch and the train proceeded west before stopping on the outskirts of town.

