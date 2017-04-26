WSB hired for economic development aid
At their most recent meeting, Tuesday, April 18, members of the Maple Lake City Council voted to retain the services of Economic Development Coordinator Jim Gromberg and Minneapolis-based WSB & Associates for economic development services, at a fee of $1,500 per month and $125 per meeting, beginning May 1.
