Maple Lake Bakery to close its doors

The Maple Lake Bakery on Birch Avenue will close its doors for good when owner Rudy Wasserman retires on Saturday, April 29. The Maple Lake Bakery will open its doors for the last time, Saturday, April 29, as owner Rudy Wasserman prepares to retire. Wasserman, who will turn 65 in July, said he knows it's time to quit and pursue other interests.

