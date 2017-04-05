Irish compete at indoor track and field meet
Senior Shelby Larson runs the last leg of the 4x200-meter relay, Thursday, March 30, at the Monticello Tootsie Pop indoor track and field meet. The Irish girls team finished fourth overall and the boys were fifth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maple Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex offender arrested in Rockford (Jun '06)
|Mar 17
|Sue
|4
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|9
|Curious (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Curios
|3
|Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Tammy Reedy
|5
|Looking for small cheap apt
|Jan '17
|Renee Brook
|1
|October 29 2016 Award Honoree Garrison Keillor (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Water Usage
|1
|Maple Lake Beer (Dec '12)
|Feb '15
|Canadian tv shows...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maple Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC