Elementary students, staff celebrate volunteer month
Maple Lake's elementary school staff and students got together in the gymnasium to celebrate all the hard work volunteers do around the school and community. They show off hand made signs that read "thank you", "we love our volunteers" and "volunteers rock" to commemorate the moment.
