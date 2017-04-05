Clowning around town in Maple Lake

Pricilla Mooseburger's Spring in the Clowns workshop drew more than 20 clowns for learning and laughter, Saturday, April 1.Their final lesson of the day was marching in the all star kazoo band, above, that made its way from The V by HH to downtown Maple Lake where the clowns mingled and entertained shoppers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.