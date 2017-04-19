Board considers school-top solar array
At their most recent meeting, Monday, April 10, members of the Maple Lake School Board heard a proposal to place an array of solar panels on the rooftops of Maple Lake schools. Braden Solum, representing commercial solar energy developer iDEAL Energies, said the Minneapolis-based company has designed, installed, financed and currently operates more than 150 commercial systems.
