Programs, positions to be reduced or discontinued
At their most recent meeting, Monday, March 13, members of the Maple Lake School Board adopted a resolution to discontinue and reduce educational programs and positions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maple Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex offender arrested in Rockford (Jun '06)
|Mar 17
|Sue
|4
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|9
|Curious (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Curios
|3
|Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Tammy Reedy
|5
|Looking for small cheap apt
|Jan '17
|Renee Brook
|1
|October 29 2016 Award Honoree Garrison Keillor
|Sep '16
|Water Usage
|1
|Minneapolis police union assails department ove... (Sep '09)
|Jul '16
|Birdzilla
|69
Find what you want!
Search Maple Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC