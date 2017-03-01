It's Irish Party time Countdown to St. Pat's Day Festival has begun

It's time for the Irish Party, which means the St. Patrick's Day celebration is just around the corner. The Irish Party, put on by the Maple Lake Chamber of Commerce, is the official kick-off to the City's annual March festivities that include the 40th annual parade on Saturday, March 11. The event begins at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, March 4, at the Maple Lake American Legion Club, with a social hour and silent auction, followed by dinner, entertainment by comic magician Jerry Frasier, and finally, an award ceremony.

