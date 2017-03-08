Irish Party: Good food, good fun, goo...

Irish Party: Good food, good fun, good cause

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Maple Lake Messenger

Jerry Frasier was the entertainment for the Irish Party held on March 4. His comedy routine went hand-in-hand with his magic tricks and a couple of guests got pulled up to the stage to help in his show. Mayor Lynn Kissock helped by picking an invisible card out of a deck and was rewarded with a balloon poodle, which Frasier tied behind his back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maple Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Curious (Sep '15) Feb 15 Curios 3
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) Feb '17 Shanaynay 8
News Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09) Jan '17 Tammy Reedy 5
Looking for small cheap apt Jan '17 Renee Brook 1
October 29 2016 Award Honoree Garrison Keillor Sep '16 Water Usage 1
News Minneapolis police union assails department ove... (Sep '09) Jul '16 Birdzilla 69
Maple Lake Beer (Dec '12) Feb '15 Canadian tv shows... 4
See all Maple Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maple Lake Forum Now

Maple Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maple Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Maple Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,770 • Total comments across all topics: 279,407,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC