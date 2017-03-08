Irish Party: Good food, good fun, good cause
Jerry Frasier was the entertainment for the Irish Party held on March 4. His comedy routine went hand-in-hand with his magic tricks and a couple of guests got pulled up to the stage to help in his show. Mayor Lynn Kissock helped by picking an invisible card out of a deck and was rewarded with a balloon poodle, which Frasier tied behind his back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.
Add your comments below
Maple Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious (Sep '15)
|Feb 15
|Curios
|3
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Shanaynay
|8
|Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Tammy Reedy
|5
|Looking for small cheap apt
|Jan '17
|Renee Brook
|1
|October 29 2016 Award Honoree Garrison Keillor
|Sep '16
|Water Usage
|1
|Minneapolis police union assails department ove... (Sep '09)
|Jul '16
|Birdzilla
|69
|Maple Lake Beer (Dec '12)
|Feb '15
|Canadian tv shows...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maple Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC