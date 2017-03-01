Gary and Cathy Jude named Grand Marshals
Gary and Cathy Jude were selected as the 2017 St. Patrick's Day Grand Marshals and will finally have a chance to see the parade from the inside-out. Gary and Cathy Jude have missed only one St. Patrick's Day celebration in all their years in Maple Lake, yet they have never seen the entire parade.
