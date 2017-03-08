continue reading

All three Annandale-Maple Lake wrestlers came home with top-five finishes after competing in the Individual State Wrestling Tournament last week. Quinn Youngs took home a fourth-place medal at 126 pounds; Nate Carlson finished fifth at 160 pounds; and Trae Bedford finished fourth at 170 pounds Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.