continue reading

Kate Heberling, assistant manager at Maple Lake Wine and Spirits, takes time to stock bottles between customers, Friday, March 3. The local municipal liquor store may be open on Sunday starting this summer with the passing of a bill Governor Mark Dayton is expected to sign. Angela Berthiaume, manager of Maple Lake's municipal liquor store is not excited about a bill Governor Mark Dayton is expected to sign that will repeal the 159-year-old ban on Sunday liquor sales in Minnesota.

