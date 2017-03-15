Cold can't freeze St. Patty's Day fun
Paul Stokman serenades local Honor Guard members with Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" to kick off the St. Patrick's Day parade, Saturday. Hats, gloves, boots and snow pants were as common along the parade route as the traditional green Saturday, March 11, during Maple Lake's 40th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.
