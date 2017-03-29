Cokato opts out of joining wastewater...

Cokato opts out of joining wastewater commission

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Maple Lake Messenger

In December, the Annandale-Maple Lake-Howard Lake Wastewater Commission was considering adding Cokato to its ranks, now it looks like that proposal is off the table. Cokato is instead preoccupied with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's announcement to impose stricter limits on phosphorous discharges, and is considering pursuing legal action over those limits, Commission Secretary Kelly Hinnenkamp said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maple Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex offender arrested in Rockford (Jun '06) Mar 17 Sue 4
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 9
Curious (Sep '15) Feb '17 Curios 3
News Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09) Jan '17 Tammy Reedy 5
Looking for small cheap apt Jan '17 Renee Brook 1
October 29 2016 Award Honoree Garrison Keillor (Sep '16) Sep '16 Water Usage 1
News Minneapolis police union assails department ove... (Sep '09) Jul '16 Birdzilla 69
See all Maple Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maple Lake Forum Now

Maple Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maple Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Maple Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,616 • Total comments across all topics: 279,917,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC