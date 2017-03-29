Cokato opts out of joining wastewater commission

In December, the Annandale-Maple Lake-Howard Lake Wastewater Commission was considering adding Cokato to its ranks, now it looks like that proposal is off the table. Cokato is instead preoccupied with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's announcement to impose stricter limits on phosphorous discharges, and is considering pursuing legal action over those limits, Commission Secretary Kelly Hinnenkamp said.

