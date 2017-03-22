Arts and Academics night is fun, educational
Maple Lake Elementary School held its second annual Arts-N-Academics Family Night, Tuesday, March 14, at the elementary school. Visitors were treated to dinner, bingo for books, parent presentations on such topics as 'the importance of sleep', storybook readers, math games and a variety of other activities for students.
