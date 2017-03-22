Action for Children Zambia opens new house, struggles with storm damage
Students stand in front of a three-bedroom home Action For Children Zambia has rented to provide housing as well as supervision and structure for its secondary students. Action for Children Zambia celebrated successes and coped with losses this month as the annual spring fundraiser in Maple Lake approaches.
