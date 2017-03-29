5th grade musical is a hit

Wednesday Mar 29

Maple Lake fifth graders entertained the audience with a highly energized production of On The Radio, Thursday, March 16, at the high school auditorium during the annual fifth grade musical. From the Depression and WWII to Elvis, the Beatles and disco, the students performed songs like "Ain't We Got Fun," "Hound Dog" and "Footloose."

