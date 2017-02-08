St. Timothy benefits from new foundation

Technology is one of the areas that has benefited most from a series of grants St. Timothy Catholic School in Maple Lake has received over the last two years. The future is bright for St. Timothy's Catholic School in Maple Lake, and all 79 Catholic elementary schools in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis for that matter, thanks to a new foundation that is infusing them with money and resources.

