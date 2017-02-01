St. Patrick's Day Festival button des...

St. Patrick's Day Festival button design selected

Sue Hughes, of Maple Lake, submitted the winning St. Patrick's Day Festival button design, and will be receiving $25 in Maple Lakea SChamber of Commerce Business Bucks. The buttons will soon appear for sale at local businesses for $2 each.

