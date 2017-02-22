Bus drivers honored with their own day

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Maple Lake Messenger

For 11 years Marilyn Blizil has been getting students safely to and from school in Maple Lake. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Governor Mark Dayton will officially recognize dedicated drivers like Blizil by declaring it School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.

