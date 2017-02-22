Bus drivers honored with their own day
For 11 years Marilyn Blizil has been getting students safely to and from school in Maple Lake. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Governor Mark Dayton will officially recognize dedicated drivers like Blizil by declaring it School Bus Driver Appreciation Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maple Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious (Sep '15)
|Feb 15
|Curios
|3
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Feb 4
|Shanaynay
|8
|Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Tammy Reedy
|5
|Looking for small cheap apt
|Jan '17
|Renee Brook
|1
|October 29 2016 Award Honoree Garrison Keillor
|Sep '16
|Water Usage
|1
|Minneapolis police union assails department ove... (Sep '09)
|Jul '16
|Birdzilla
|69
|first time mfm threesome (May '15)
|May '16
|Biglakelost
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maple Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC