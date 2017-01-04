Windstream to end cable service
Maple Lake residents will start receiving notices this week about Windsteam's intent to discontinue cable service, but traditional telecommunications and broadband services will not be affected. Windstream will stop cable service to customers within the City of Maple Lake on March 31. Service outside the city will be discontinued on Jan. 31. Maple Lake City Hall received a letter from Windstream last fall stating that the Arkansas-based company intends to terminate a 2006 Cable Franchise Agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.
Add your comments below
Maple Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Religion of Politics.
|Dec 27
|occupy this
|6
|October 29 2016 Award Honoree Garrison Keillor
|Sep '16
|Water Usage
|1
|Curious (Sep '15)
|Aug '16
|Scotty Steiner
|2
|Minneapolis police union assails department ove... (Sep '09)
|Jul '16
|Birdzilla
|69
|first time mfm threesome (May '15)
|May '16
|Biglakelost
|3
|Knoblach supports Northstar extension, plans re... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Sharron Ann Hanson
|1
|Maple Lake Beer (Dec '12)
|Feb '15
|Canadian tv shows...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maple Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC