Windstream to end cable service

3 hrs ago

Maple Lake residents will start receiving notices this week about Windsteam's intent to discontinue cable service, but traditional telecommunications and broadband services will not be affected. Windstream will stop cable service to customers within the City of Maple Lake on March 31. Service outside the city will be discontinued on Jan. 31. Maple Lake City Hall received a letter from Windstream last fall stating that the Arkansas-based company intends to terminate a 2006 Cable Franchise Agreement.

