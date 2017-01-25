Webb Surveying moves to Spruce Ave.
Charles and Denise Webb are excited about their new office space in the upper portion of the Hegle Door building on Spruce Ave. North in Maple Lake. The new location will provide more room for their business, Webb Surveying.
