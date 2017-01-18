School board organizes for 2017
At their most recent meeting, Monday, January 9, members of the Maple Lake School Board organized for the new year with the installation of new board members, Chris Paumen and Bill Neumann, and with the election and appointment of officers and committee members. Joe Paumen was elected board chair.
