Open house celebrates Northenscold
Citizens, colleagues and family gathered Thursday, January 12, to honor John Northenscold as he begins his retirement from 30 years of service on the Maple Lake City Council. Northenscold, third from left, poses here with Mayor Lynn Kissock, Laun Aiken.
Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.
