MLFD - Sassists in Corinna Township barn fire
The Maple Lake Fire Department assisted the Annandale Fire Department with this barn fire, Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Corinna Township. No one was hurt in the fire, but the barn was a total loss, Maple Lake Fire Chief Steve Peterson said.
