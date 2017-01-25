Fishing Derby countdown has begun

Recent warm weather hasn't been kind to the ice on Maple Lake which could affect the 42nd annual Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby. As of Tuesday, Jan. 17, the contest is still on for Saturday, Feb. 4, but organizers have set a back-up date of Feb. 11 As of press time, the Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby is moving forward despite warm weather that could affect the safety of the ice.

