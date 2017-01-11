Fender bender at Maple Lake north access
One person was transported by Maple Lake Ambulance after this grey Ford Fusion was rear-ended when turning into the Maple Lake access on County Road 37, Thursday, Jan. 5. According to Maple Lake Fire Chief Todd Borell, both vehicles were heading east. The accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. Maple Lake Ambulance and Rescue, along with the Wright County Sheriff's Department and Allina Ambulance responded to the scene.
