Council OKs development proposal requests

Members of the Maple Lake City Council voted Tuesday, January 17, to authorize Economic Development Director Jim Gromberg to start preparation of requests for proposals for the downtown city lot at Birch and Division as well as two tax forfeited lots in the industrial park and a city-owned lot near Dollar General. The purpose of that action, Mayor Lynn Kissock explained, is to authorize Gromberg to compile information for the council to review before determining and prioritizing which requirements the RFPs will contain.

