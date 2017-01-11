continue reading
Chau-ta Rollings managed to capture the moment Pope Francis blessed his mother, Pat, during a recent trip to Rome for local man Aaron Loch's ordination into the priesthood. Chau-ta and his mom both got to meet and speak with the Pope.
