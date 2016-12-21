School levy will fall by almost 5% in 2017

Superintendent Mark Redemske presents Board Chair Arnie Michalicek with a token of appreciation for more than 30 years of service as a school board member. Michalicek will be presented with a certificate at the 2016 Minnesota School Boards Association Leadership Conference in Minneapolis January 14. CORRECTION:a SThe Messenger staff apologizes for misspelling Arnie Michalicek's name in the front page article of the Dec. 14th issue of the Maple Lake Messenger headlined "Michalicek gives up school board seat after 30-plus years."

