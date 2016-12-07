Maple Lake student wins Patriot's Pen district award
Patriot's Pen district award winner and MLHSa Sstudent, Alyssa Hadler, poses with her award and Maple Lake VFW Commander, Bob Carnes. This year the Maple Lake Public and Parochial Schools had 131 essays written for the National Patriot's Pen Essay Contest.
