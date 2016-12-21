From Cub Scout to Eagle Scout MLHS senior earns scouting's highest rank

Above: Assistant Scoutmaster Bob Tollefson secures Nyquist's Eagle Scout neckerchief during the Maple Lake senior's Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony, Monday, Dec. 12. Watching are his parents, Charlene and Chris Nyquist. Kenneth Nyquist was a round-faced, curly-haired second grader when he decided someday he would earn Boy Scout's highest honor.

