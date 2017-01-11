Council salutes outgoing members
Members of the Maple Lake City Council expressed thanks and fond farewells to outgoing Councilmembers Bart Lauer and John Northenscold. Lauer was honored for four years of service on the council; Northenscold, for 30 years and five months.
