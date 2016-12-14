City affirms intent to sell lot at Birch Ave. and Division St.
Amidst a flurry of last-minute protests from proponents of a town square's creation at the corner of Birch Avenue and Division Street, the Maple Lake City Council has voted in affirmation of its intent to sell the city-owned lot. The council's most recent meeting, Tuesday, December 6, included the vote of affirmation as a perfunctory first step in a process of exploration of the city's options and the market's opportunities.
