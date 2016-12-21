Christmas in Maple Lake raffle prize ...

Christmas in Maple Lake raffle prize winners

Wednesday Dec 21

At the Maple Lake Chamber of Commerce event "Christmas in Maple Lake" held on Saturday, Dec. 3, two lucky attendees were chosen to win a 32" HDa SLEDa STVa Sand a portable DVDa Splayer with headphones. Prizes were donated by Star Bank.

Maple Lake, MN

