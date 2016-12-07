Christmas gift bags assembled by volunteer "elves"
Fourteen "elves" at Maple Lake Manor volunteered to put together the close to 200 gift bags given away to children at the Maple Lake Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Christmas in Maple Lake last weekend. The residents who volunteered "really loved doing it.
