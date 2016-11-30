Airport to host Tree of Hope

The Maple Lake Municipal Airport will host Tree of Hope on Saturday, Dec. 3rd, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations and gifts will go to children in MNa Shospitals over the holidays. Once again the Minnesota aviation community is thinking of sick children by flying hundreds of presents to hospitals all over the state this Christmas, and Maple Lake is at the hub of the endeavor.

