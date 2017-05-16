Police Investigating KKK Flyers Found...

Police Investigating KKK Flyers Found in Montco

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Phillymag.com

Upper Dublin Township Police are investigating after several flyers containing hate speech promoting the Ku Klux Klan were discovered on Monday in Maple Glen. Police said the flyers were left on the driveways of several homes early in the morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maple Glen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nick Hano is a Hero Wed Narcos 2
2 for 1 May 30 MFF maybe 1
News Feds: Car washes hired illegal aliens (May '08) May 11 Belinda 11
Review: Boggs Printing Feb '17 Mary Finnigan 1
Skip Myers Hard ward in Broadaxe (Feb '09) Feb '17 Anonymous 3
Looking to sell kids turtles Jan '17 Bob Dobalena 3
News Pa. Education Dept.: School performance scores ... (Oct '16) Dec '16 Poor Havana Is La... 20
See all Maple Glen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maple Glen Forum Now

Maple Glen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maple Glen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Maple Glen, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,231 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC