Police Investigating KKK Flyers Found in Montco
Upper Dublin Township Police are investigating after several flyers containing hate speech promoting the Ku Klux Klan were discovered on Monday in Maple Glen. Police said the flyers were left on the driveways of several homes early in the morning.
