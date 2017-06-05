KKK Fliers, Graffiti Prompt Montco Peace Gathering
A candlelight vigil is taking place Thursday in Ambler in reaction to racist and anti-Semitic fliers and graffiti bubbling up. The Wissahickon Faith Community Association, made up of various religious clergy, members of the public and elected officials in Montgomery County, are gathering "to represent our commonality instead of our differences," Rabbi Gregory Marx of Congregation Beth Or in Upper Dublin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Maple Glen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nick Hano is a Hero
|Wed
|Narcos
|2
|2 for 1
|May 30
|MFF maybe
|1
|Feds: Car washes hired illegal aliens (May '08)
|May 11
|Belinda
|11
|Review: Boggs Printing
|Feb '17
|Mary Finnigan
|1
|Skip Myers Hard ward in Broadaxe (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|3
|Looking to sell kids turtles
|Jan '17
|Bob Dobalena
|3
|Pa. Education Dept.: School performance scores ... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Poor Havana Is La...
|20
Find what you want!
Search Maple Glen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC