$63,000 raised for family of Montco girl, 7, killed by car
An online fundraising campaign has generated more than $63,000 for the family of a 7-year-old girl fatally struck by a car in Montgomery County on Monday. As Jenna Demar's family and friends prepared for funeral services Friday morning, money and messages of comfort continued to stream in from friends and strangers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Maple Glen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. Education Dept.: School performance scores ...
|Dec 3
|Poor Havana Is La...
|20
|Marilyn Regan
|Oct '16
|Mojo
|1
|The Reverend Norman E. Huff
|Aug '16
|Pat Stum Arbegast
|1
|Hillary clinton IRS investigation
|Jul '16
|Norman VN
|1
|PA Turnpike Plans Closure Between Willow Grove ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|me justne
|1
|Review: Royal Water Damage Restoration (Aug '10)
|Jun '16
|Le - Chalfont PA
|3
|rapist living in Penllyn (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|liz is a thief
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maple Glen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC