$63,000 raised for family of Montco g...

$63,000 raised for family of Montco girl, 7, killed by car

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 21, 2016 Read more: Philly.com

An online fundraising campaign has generated more than $63,000 for the family of a 7-year-old girl fatally struck by a car in Montgomery County on Monday. As Jenna Demar's family and friends prepared for funeral services Friday morning, money and messages of comfort continued to stream in from friends and strangers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maple Glen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pa. Education Dept.: School performance scores ... Dec 3 Poor Havana Is La... 20
Marilyn Regan Oct '16 Mojo 1
News The Reverend Norman E. Huff Aug '16 Pat Stum Arbegast 1
Hillary clinton IRS investigation Jul '16 Norman VN 1
News PA Turnpike Plans Closure Between Willow Grove ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 me justne 1
Review: Royal Water Damage Restoration (Aug '10) Jun '16 Le - Chalfont PA 3
rapist living in Penllyn (Mar '16) Mar '16 liz is a thief 3
See all Maple Glen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maple Glen Forum Now

Maple Glen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maple Glen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Maple Glen, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,481 • Total comments across all topics: 277,255,254

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC