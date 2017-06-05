U.S. 64 revitalization underway Updated at
A principle that drove the vision of successful leaders, and possibly most notably President John F. Kennedy, asserts that a rising tide lifts all boats. The premise is that the economic improvements of some will serve to benefit those around them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Noted Outer Banks Boat Builder Buddy Davis Dies (Jan '11)
|Thu
|cbmccoy
|15
|Nags Head methadone clinic near bowling alley?
|Jun 5
|Steve Marconi
|2
|hot obx girls (Apr '11)
|May 30
|Big Daddy Long St...
|20
|James Burroughs, Manteo Police (Nov '09)
|May 29
|black lives matter
|59
|what makes people cheat? (Nov '16)
|May 24
|Merkan Man
|3
|okay so who served missy marvin last (Apr '09)
|May 23
|Hatteras Island F...
|44
|What is it with the trashy people on this beach? (Oct '09)
|May 23
|Lol
|109
Find what you want!
Search Manteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC