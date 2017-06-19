News 15 mins ago 5:52 p.m.Inside look...

News 15 mins ago 5:52 p.m.Inside look at new Regional Emergency Communications Center in Dare Co.

Dare, Hyde and Tyrell counties are now more prepared than ever to take on an emergency with their brand new Regional Emergency Communications Center based in Manteo. The $14 million building was designed to withstand a hurricane and tornado.

