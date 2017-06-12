NC man charged with 2nd-degree murder in overdose death
Gregory Jerome Wynn Jr., of Manteo, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a person in Wanchese that happened Sunday, according to the Dare County Sheriff's Office.
