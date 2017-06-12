NC man charged with 2nd-degree murder...

NC man charged with 2nd-degree murder in overdose death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WRAL.com

Gregory Jerome Wynn Jr., of Manteo, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a person in Wanchese that happened Sunday, according to the Dare County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beach Toplessness. Tue John Rentz 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Mon Musikologist 34
Noted Outer Banks Boat Builder Buddy Davis Dies (Jan '11) Jun 8 cbmccoy 15
Nags Head methadone clinic near bowling alley? Jun 5 Steve Marconi 2
hot obx girls (Apr '11) May 30 Big Daddy Long St... 20
James Burroughs, Manteo Police (Nov '09) May 29 black lives matter 59
what makes people cheat? (Nov '16) May 24 Merkan Man 3
See all Manteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manteo Forum Now

Manteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Manteo, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC