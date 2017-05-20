Speaker to Knapp grads: Go but return as role models
A native of northeastern North Carolina who works as an advocate on national issues of education and public policy congratulated the 48 graduates of J.P. Knapp Early College High School Friday on being part of a revolution in education. "You have been part of a revolution, an innovation in education," keynote speaker Don Owens, deputy communications director for the advocacy group Public Citizen told the graduating class during the ceremony at College of The Albemarle's Performing Arts Center in Elizabeth City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Manteo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is it with the trashy people on this beach? (Oct '09)
|23 hr
|Beauregard Jackso...
|108
|Lead Guitar seeking musicians, singers, at the OBX
|23 hr
|Miss Rudolph
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Do Not Respond to Frank (Sep '13)
|May 12
|Frank
|9
|hot obx girls (Apr '11)
|May 12
|OBX
|19
|missy marvin (Feb '13)
|May 11
|Guster1
|87
|Bob Outten Makes Way TOO MUCH MONEY... (Nov '12)
|May 11
|Dr Fill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Manteo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC