Outer Banks Repeater Association Receives 2017 Governor's Volunteer Service Award

5 hrs ago Read more: QST

The Outer Banks Repeater Association in North Carolina has been presented with the 2017 Governor's Volunteer Service Award. OBRA President Andrew Darling, AA3YQ, accepted the citation at the April 17 Dare County Commissioners meeting in Manteo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at QST.

