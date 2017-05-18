Column: Civics 101: The Judicial Bran...

Column: Civics 101: The Judicial Branch a " Constitutional Watchdog Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

As a democracy, we pride ourselves on being governed by majority rule. As a republic, however, we don't just count up the total votes of people from Maine to Hawaii .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manteo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lead Guitar seeking musicians, singers, at the OBX 14 hr Da realz 4
Outer Banks Headlights Strip Club (May '10) 18 hr Hogiedog 30
What is it with the trashy people on this beach? (Oct '09) Fri Beauregard Jackso... 108
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Do Not Respond to Frank (Sep '13) May 12 Frank 9
hot obx girls (Apr '11) May 12 OBX 19
missy marvin (Feb '13) May 11 Guster1 87
See all Manteo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manteo Forum Now

Manteo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manteo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Manteo, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,903 • Total comments across all topics: 281,195,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC