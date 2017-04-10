Manteo man reported missing found dea...

Manteo man reported missing found dead in the water

MANTEO, N.C. - A man who was reported missing over the weekend in North Carolina was found dead Monday. Manteo police say Brant Larry Wise was found at 3:15 p.m. in the water near his boat, the Veronica, at the Pirates Cove Marina channel.

