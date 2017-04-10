Manteo man reported missing found dead in the water

UCLA starting center Thomas Welsh and top reserve Aaron Holiday are entering their names in the NBA draft, but neither wi BOSTON - The Latest on the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez : 4:25 p.m. The jury in the double-murde MANTEO, N.C. - A man who was reported missing over the weekend in North Carolina was found dead Monday. Manteo police say Brant Larry Wise was found at 3:15 p.m. in the water near his boat, the Veronica, at the Pirates Cove Marina channel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.